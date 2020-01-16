WATCH: Stock picks — Alphabet and Mondi

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Alphabet as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Mondi.

Shapiro said: “If I had to choose a pick in the FANG [Facebook, Alphabet, Netflix and Google] grouping, I would say probably Alphabet.”

McCurrie said: “With the e-commerce company’s needing boxes, you need a stalwart like Mondi to produce the boxes for them to use for shipping.”