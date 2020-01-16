Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Alphabet and Mondi
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
16 January 2020 - 11:19
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Alphabet as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Mondi.
Shapiro said: “If I had to choose a pick in the FANG [Facebook, Alphabet, Netflix and Google] grouping, I would say probably Alphabet.”
McCurrie said: “With the e-commerce company’s needing boxes, you need a stalwart like Mondi to produce the boxes for them to use for shipping.”