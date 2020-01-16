Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Alphabet and Mondi

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

16 January 2020 - 11:19 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Alphabet as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Mondi.

Shapiro said: “If I had to choose a pick in the FANG [Facebook, Alphabet, Netflix and Google] grouping, I would say probably Alphabet.”

McCurrie said: “With the e-commerce company’s needing boxes, you need a stalwart like Mondi to produce the boxes for them to use for shipping.”

THE LEX COLUMN: Alphabet on the way to join the trillion-dollar club

Google parent expected to hit $1-trillion soon, with shares having risen 7% in 2020
Opinion
1 day ago

Google to phase out key tracking tool used by advertisers

Google intends to stop supporting third-party cookies in its Chrome browser
Companies
1 day ago

Google plays sheriff as adtech set to hang up its cookies

The company’s decision to end third-party tracking might be a shrewd strategic move
Opinion
20 hours ago

Jeff Bezos to visit India but small-business owners are not pleased

The Indian shopkeepers accuse Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart of handing out heavy discounts and giving preferential treatment to select sellers
World
1 day ago

Mondi group CEO Peter Oswald to step down in March

Oswald joined the paper and packaging group in 1992 and served as CEO since May 2017
Companies
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.