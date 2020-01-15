Market data - January 15 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Conditions primed for Lesetja Kganyago to deliver much-needed interest-rate relief
Job cuts affect nearly a third of workforce at Telkom
Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile will not brook another council meeting that descends into chaos
Van Dijk could earn as much as R234.6m in total remuneration for 2020
But analysts warn that the overall year-to-date sales could be shaping up for the worst performance in a decade
While the West wants ethically sourced gold, some parts of the world have no such qualms about trading in gold mined under poor conditions
The accord includes currency, intellectual property protections and Beijing’s $200bn spending pledge to try to close its trade imbalance
SA has 11 matches in which to assemble a team that fires together
We bet you’ll be seeing these fads influencing interiors, products and architecture this year
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.