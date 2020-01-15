Markets

JSE gains as US-China trade deal signing draws near

China will pledge to buy $50bn in energy supplies from the US and about $35bn in services, reports suggest

15 January 2020 - 11:15 Odwa Mjo
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning as focus remained on the conclusion of the first phase of the trade deal between the US and China later in the day.

The prospects of a complete trade deal between the two economic superpowers waned slightly after the US said it would maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until the second phase of the agreement.

The initial phase of the deal is expected to be signed in Washington on Wednesday. According to reports, China will pledge to buy $50bn in energy supplies from the US and about $35bn in services.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.54%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.39% and Japan's Nikkei 225 0.45%.

At 10.50am, the JSE was up 0.23% to 58,100.6 points and the top 40 was 0.23% higher. Gold miners added 2.56% and banks 0.3%. 

Naspers subsidiary Prosus said on Wednesday that it had raised $1.25bn (R18.bn) through a 10-year bond. Its share price was up 0.24% to R1,138.95.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Oil falls amid concern that trade deal may not boost demand

Brent slips as investors fret about how phase 1 deal between US and China will affect markets
Markets
5 hours ago

Asian markets lose ground as traders await US-China trade deal

Equities are weaker after sentiment is dented by comments from the US treasury secretary that tariffs on Chinese goods will stay in place
Markets
5 hours ago

