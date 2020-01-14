Forex Focus
WATCH: Why that rand could be facing a bumpy year
Lukman Otunuga from FXTM talks to Business Day TV about the local currency and how it is likely to fare in 2020
14 January 2020 - 09:43
The rand is set for another bumpy year as investors struggle to assess the effect of a weak domestic economy and geopolitical risks.
But some analysts say the rand could strengthen as much as 4.4% against the dollar in 2020, but only if the government makes progress in stabilising its finances and turning around Eskom.
Joining Business Day TV with his perspective is Lukman Otunuga from FXTM.
Listen to the full audio here: