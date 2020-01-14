Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Visa and Exxaro

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV

14 January 2020 - 10:22 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Visa as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Managers chose Exxaro Resources.

Fisher said: “I think I picked Visa a year-and-a-half ago, we still like it. It’s expensive purely from a price-multiple perspective.”

Smit said: “Exxaro is one of the resource stocks that didn’t do well, it’s unloved with the Eskom stories at the moment. That’s why we’re picking ... if you look at the bulk of their business, the only thing that’s priced in at the moment is probably the iron-ore business, if you strip that out you’re getting the coal business, which is mostly fixed contracts with Eskom.”

Listen to the full audio here: 

