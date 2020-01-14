Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Ulta Beauty

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

14 January 2020 - 09:48 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/VICTOR69

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Ulta Beauty as his stock pick of the day.

I’m going with Ulta Beauty. It’s a US-listed retail company. They are sort of a mix between Sorbet and Dis-Chem, whereby they do facials for men and they’ve got a bit of a salon element to it. They also sell a large range of perfumes, and health and beauty care products.”

