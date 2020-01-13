Markets CURRENCY OUTLOOK Rand set for wild swings as economy and geopolitical risks create a toxic mix BL PREMIUM

The rand, traditionally one of the most volatile emerging-market currencies, is set for another bumpy year as investors struggle to assess the effect of a weak domestic economy and geopolitical risks.

Reflecting the difficulty of predicting the rand’s fortunes, analysts who spoke to Business Day said the currency could strengthen as much as 4.4% against the dollar in 2020 if the government makes progress in stabilising its finances and turning around Eskom.