Market data - January 10 2020

While apartheid is dead the outdated feudal system keeps the country’s poor dependent on the governing party, writes Shawn Hagedorn
State-capture inquiry is also expected to hear evidence on law-enforcement agencies
The listed paper and packaging group has not given reasons for Peter Oswald’s departure
The consensus is the Bank will keep interest rates on hold at its first meeting of 2020
The developments in corporate SA that will make headlines in the coming year
Verdict may have far-reaching implications over dodgy clients
South African believes the trophy is within his reach, and is aware of the stir this would cause
Americans are losing pride in ownership and stripping their lives down to the bare minimum required to be happy
