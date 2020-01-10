Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Boeing

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

10 January 2020 - 10:05 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / KRAN KANTHAWONG
Picture: 123RF / KRAN KANTHAWONG

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Boeing as his stock pick of the day.

“So Boeing is a bit of a controversial one at the moment, they’ve been in the news over the past couple of months for all the wrong reasons. This week, unfortunately, again, another plane crashing shortly after take-off in Iran en route to Ukraine.... It’s a company that’s caught in a bit of a perfect storm of news flow at the moment but one needs to remember that it is a great holder of IP (intellectual property) and patents and we think if an investor is willing to look past the current noise it’s a great valuation and it’s a good entry point.”

