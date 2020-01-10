News Leader
WATCH: How emerging markets reacted to Middle East tension
Dave Mohr from Old Mutual Multi Mangers talks to Business Day TV about relations between Washington and Tehran
10 January 2020 - 09:59
As the worry about conflict in the Middle East fades, currencies and stocks are reflecting some optimism, with emerging markets hitting their highest in 19 months.
This comes after US President Donald Trump allayed the fear of an escalation in tension between Washington and Tehran.
Dave Mohr from Old Mutual Multi Mangers joined Business Day TV to discuss developments in the Middle East.