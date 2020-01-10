Market data — January 9 2020

Markets have swiftly reversed the sharp falls seen at the start of the week after the US killed Iran's most senior general
Michael O'Leary may yet get his €99m bonus, through absolutely no effort of his own, writes Chris Bryant
The commission of inquiry into state capture wants the former president to appear before the commission from January 27-31
Katlego Mathebe has declined an urgent request to hold a council meeting that could result in the DA losing power
The finance minister took to social media to warn that if SA does not implement policy reforms it’s ‘game over’
The developments in corporate SA that will make headlines in the coming year
The Brexit legislation that was a Sisyphean burden for Theresa May for much of 2019 proved an easy lift with Johnson’s new parliamentary majority
South African believes the trophy is within his reach, and is aware of the stir this would cause
Start the year off on the right page by adding these must-read books to your list
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.