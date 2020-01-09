Markets

JSE may benefit from easing Middle East tension on Thursday

Asian markets are sharply higher after both the US and Iran showed little appetite for further military conflict

09 January 2020 - 06:53 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
The JSE is likely to benefit from optimism on global markets on Thursday morning, with investors piling back into risk assets as concerns of further military conflict in the Middle East recede.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday no further military action against Iran was planned after a ballistic missile strike against Iraqi bases containing US troops resulted in no casualties.

Markets have largely unwound the risk-off moves that occurred since Friday, when a US drone strike killed a senior Iranian military commander, said National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland in a note.

The Iranian strike was also phrased as being limited and “proportionate”, while the strike itself did little damage to US assets and some geopolitical analysts classed the strike as more symbolic in nature and being a “warning shot” designed not to inflict too much damage on US assets, said Strickland.

Asian markets were higher on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei adding 1.96%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 1.06%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, rose 1.62%.

Gold was 0.19% higher $1,559.98/oz, having recently risen to an almost seven-year high due to the tension in the Middle East.

Platinum was up 0.66% to $957.23/oz while brent crude edged up 0.12% to $65.90 a barrel.

The rand was 0.15% weaker at $14.1733/$, having firmed 1.07% on Wednesday.

There is little on the local corporate calendar on Thursday, but the release of manufacturing data for November at 1.30pm should get some attention. An annual contraction of about 1.3% is expected, after a 0.8% fall in October.

The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index for December is due at 11.30am.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Samsung Electronics signals slower profit fall as chip slump eases

The world’s largest memory chipmaker reports a 34% fall in operating income, but shares rise on signs that the worst may be over for memory-chip ...
Companies
11 hours ago

Engineering group ELB mulls selling Australian unit

Listed company has experienced delays and cost overruns at its Gamsberg zinc project
Companies
12 hours ago

Anglo American takes big surprise bet on fertiliser

Anglo is not buying the asset for the short-term fertiliser market outlook; rather, it is adding a deposit that has decades-worth of resources
Companies
13 hours ago

