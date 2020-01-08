Markets

JSE faces pressure from Middle East conflict

Asian markets slip as Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq, but local gold miners may benefit

08 January 2020 - 07:07 karl gernetzky
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/SUNDAY TIMES

The JSE could take its lead from weaker Asian markets on Wednesday morning as the market remains fixated on the prospect of an escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran.

Iran has reportedly fired ballistic missiles from its territory, targeting US military bases in Iraq. This follows the killing of a senior military commander last week.

US President Donald Trump said the damage from the attacks was being assessed and that a statement would be issued later on Wednesday.

Asian markets were lower, with the Shanghai Composite falling 0.57% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.78%.

Tencent was 0.57% lower, and could give direction to Naspers, which holds just under a third of the WeChat owner.

Local gold miners may benefit from a higher precious metal price, with gold up 1.07% to $1,590.37/oz, a six-year high.

Platinum was up 0.43% to $972.43/oz, while Brent Crude rose 1.21% to $69.17 a barrel.

The rand was 0.13% weaker at R14.30/$.

Locally, foreign exchange data for December is due later in the day, though the focus is likely to remain on the conflict in the Middle East.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE turns positive on cue from Asian markets

Markets were fairly calm on Tuesday while traders kept an eye on developments in the Middle East tension
Markets
15 hours ago

Market data — January 7 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

Gold holds steady near six-year high

Yellow metal prices reflect concern over US-Iran tensions, with investors on alert for the Islamic Republic’s next move
Markets
16 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Mminele’s Absa may have to move fast on its way forward

Companies / Financial Services

Jupiter Mines can grow Tshipi manganese production by half

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.