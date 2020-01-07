Markets

Rand recovers despite Middle East tension lingering

The continuing feud has raised concern about the effect it could have on oil supply and the global economy

07 January 2020 - 10:54 Odwa Mjo
Picture: REUTERS
The rand was on the front foot on Tuesday morning as emerging-market currencies recovered from global risk-off sentiment that was prompted by escalating tension in the Middle East.

The killing of a top Iranian commander during a US air strike last week had rattled markets, with the rand falling almost 2%.

The ongoing feud has raised concern about the effect it could have on oil supply and the global economy, as the Middle East is responsible for almost half of the world's oil production.

US defence secretary Mark Esper said on Monday that the US  had no plans to remove its troops from Iraq. That followed a call by the Iraqi parliament for foreign troops to leave the country.

“Concerns around US/Iran relations subsided somewhat as investors cast their eye to improving trade and fairly better economic data. The rand recouped some of Fridays losses with local bonds following a similar pattern and the curve flattening albeit in thinned out trade,” Sasfin fixed income trader Alvin Chawasema said.

At 10.18am, the rand had firmed 0.27% to R14.1702/$ strengthening to R14.1401/$ in intraday trade. It had firmed 0.45% to R15.837/€ and 0.34% to R18.6458/£. The euro had weakened 0.19% to $1.1176. 

Gold was up 0.17% to $1,568/oz and 0.71% to $969.76. Brent crude was flat at $68.38 a barrel.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Asian markets recoup Monday’s losses as mood over Middle East calms a little

Investors re-assess the risk of a 'hot' conflict between the US and Iran
Markets
3 hours ago

Gold falls as Middle East simmers

Yellow metal prices fall further as tension between the US and Iran cools
Markets
3 hours ago

