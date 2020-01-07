Market data — January 7 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
African Bank founder, who died on Monday, urged black people to work together to achieve more
Japan has secured the top spot on the global Henley Passport Index for the third successive year
These are events that will determine our politics over the coming year
Australian company considers a R1bn expansion of its Tshipi Borwa manganese mine to 4.5-million tons a year
Shipments crash in December after regulator tries to charge new levy
The developments in corporate SA that will make headlines in the coming year
World Food Programme names the country among global hunger hotspots
When it came to saving Tuesday’s Test match against England, there was no lack of belief, no lack of reference points
World wide web founder Tim Berners-Lee is leading the pack in trying to instil some order in his ‘baby’
