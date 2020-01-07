Markets

JSE could follow recovering Asian markets on Tuesday

07 January 2020 - 07:15 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/ RAHEB HOMAVANDI
The JSE could take its lead from recovering Asian markets on Tuesday, as the threat of an escalation in the conflict between Iran and the US continues to threaten risk sentiment.

The initial sell-off after a US air strike killed an Iranian general seems to have waned, with investors encouraged by the resilience of equities, said AxiTrader chief Asia markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

“Equities don’t seem to fear much at the moment, indeed happy new year from the Fed, who continue to offer up a cushy pillow of liquidity to soothe the market’s ills,” said Innes.

Asian markets were firmer on Tuesday morning, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.36%.

Tencent was up 1.8% in Hong Kong, boding well for its shareholder, Naspers.

Gold was down 0.41% to $1,558.76/oz, while platinum rose 0.58% to $966.58. Brent crude was down 0.76% at $68.06 a barrel.

The rand was steady at R14.17/$.

There is little on the local corporate or economic calendar on Tuesday, however new vehicle sales numbers for December are due later.

Global focus remains on the Middle East, though eurozone retail sales numbers for November, and US manufacturing data for December should get some attention.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE remains lower but rand recovers a little

A return to riskier assets in late trade saw the rand and other emerging-market currencies benefit
Markets
16 hours ago

Market data — January 3 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
17 hours ago

Gold price hits highest level in seven years

Gold approached $1,600/oz after Iran said it would no longer abide by any limits on its enrichment of uranium following the killing of Qassem ...
Markets
18 hours ago

What the commodities crystal ball predicts for 2020

Copper, gold, coffee and palm oil are expected to soar, while iron ore could bite the dust
Markets
21 hours ago

