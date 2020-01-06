JSE drops as Middle East tension persists

The JSE was lower on Monday morning as uncertainty regarding tension in the Middle East cast a shadow over global markets.



The tension escalated after US President Donald Trump said the US could impose sanctions on Iraq after the Middle Eastern country's parliament called for foreign troops to leave Iraq.

“2020 was supposed to be the year where the global economy bounces back to life after the US and China trade tensions thawed and investors got more clarity about Brexit,” FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed said.

“Events over the last week have undoubtedly put this outlook at risk. The US killing of a top Iranian military commander in Iraq is not likely to stop a war as President Trump claims, instead this act could set off new conflicts in the Middle East that may have global consequences,” Sayed said.



Earlier, the Shanghai Composite was flat while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.79% and Japan's Nikkei 225 1.91%.

At 11.17am, the JSE had lost 0.86% to 57,311.7 points and the top 40 0.87%. Banks dropped 2.47% while gold miners added 2.4%.



Absa said on Monday that former SA Reserve Bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele will be joining Absa as its new CEO on January 15. Mminele will replace Maria Ramos, who stepped down in February 2019. Absa's share price was down 2.57% to R145.76.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za