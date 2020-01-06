Gold price hits highest level in seven years

Singapore/London — Gold surged to its highest since 2013 as rising tension in the Middle East stoked demand for havens, with Goldman Sachs seeing more room to run. Palladium extended gains to a new record.

Bullion neared $1,600/oz after Tehran said it would no longer abide by any limits on its enrichment of uranium following the killing of Qassem Soleimani. US President Donald Trump said he was prepared to strike Iran “in a disproportionate manner” if it retaliated against any US target.

Gold may prove a better bet than oil amid rising tension, according to Goldman analysts.

“History shows that under most outcomes gold will likely rally to well beyond current levels,” analysts including Jeffrey Currie and Damien Courvalin said in a note. That’s “consistent with our previous research, which shows that being long gold is a better hedge to such geopolitical risks”.

Spot gold climbed as much as 2.3% to $1,588.13/oz on Monday, the highest level since April 2013, and traded at $1,576.67 at 7.54am in New York.

Prices could reach $1,600 if tension escalates further, according to UBS Group and ABN Amro Bank.