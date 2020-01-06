Markets

Gold hovers near a seven-year high amid Middle East turmoil

06 January 2020 - 13:57 K Sathya Narayanan
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI

Bengaluru — Gold prices were near a seven-year high on Monday as escalating tensions between the US and Iran attracted safe-haven demand, while palladium rose past a key $2,000 level to hit a new record peak.

Spot gold rose 1.6% to $1,576.42/oz by 10.39am GMT, putting it on course for its biggest one-day jump in more than four months. Earlier in the session it hit $1,579.72, its highest since April 2013. US gold futures gained 1.7% to $1,578.70.

“It is more of anticipation of what could happen or what might happen (between the US and Iran), which is now reflected in the market. Basically the uncertainty that we don’t know what is going to happen,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke. “If this issue is something which remains in the political area, like back and forth accusations and threats, then we should not have a lasting impact on gold.”

Bullion is often seen as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty. Gold prices have gained about 3% since the US killing of a top Iranian military commander on Friday that has heightened fears of a wider Middle East conflict, prompting investors to flee from risky assets.

Equity markets gave up their new year gains on the intense Middle East tensions, while safe-haven yen surged to a three-month high against the US dollar — making dollar-denominated gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

US President Donald Trump warned of a “major retaliation” if Iran hit back and also threatened sanctions against Iraq, which on Sunday called for US and other foreign troops to leave as a backlash grows.

“We found that spikes in geopolitical tensions lead to higher gold prices when they are severe enough to cause currency debasement,” Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs said, adding an escalation in US-Iranian tensions could further boost gold prices.

Spot palladium hit an all-time peak of $2,024.59/oz earlier, and was last up 1.6% at $2,019.41.

“The (palladium) market continues to tighten and that's what is pushing the market up,” said ING analyst Warren Patterson, adding that the “key risk moving forward is how sustainable this price move is”.

Palladium, used mainly in catalytic converters in vehicles, is facing a sustained supply deficit and the metal rose about 54% in 2019.

Following gold’s lead, silver gained 2% to $18.39/oz, after touching a more than three-month high of $18.50, while platinum advanced 0.6% to $986.16.

Reuters

Oil rises about $70 a barrel after US’s strike in Iraq

The gains extend Friday's more than 3% surge in the price of crude oil
Markets
6 hours ago

Middle East tensions wipe out global new year gains

Gold and oil soar after the US killing of a top Iranian general
Markets
7 hours ago

Mourners pack the streets of Tehran to pay tribute to slain general

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the prayers for Qasem Soleimani and five others killed in the US attack
World
8 hours ago

Trump resolute on keeping Iranian cultural sites in US cross hairs

The US president warned of a ‘major retaliation’ if Iran strikes back for the killing of one of its top military commanders
World
11 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

JSE drops as Middle East tension persists

Markets

Asian stocks slip from 18-month peak amid US-Iran tension

Markets

US says killing of Iran general needed due to ‘imminent attack’

World

Tens of thousands rally in Iran’s capital against US ‘crimes’

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.