Market data — December 27 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The EU’s main negotiator has to walk a tightrope between his bloc and breakaway Britain
A US report says MTN, along with other companies, helped the Taliban with their payments with 400 people claiming unspecified damages
It was a good year for the EFF, generally speaking; the DA, not so much
The company is producing more than 1,000 cars a week in China and hopes to double the figure in 2020
The R6.1bn trade surplus for the month brings the total surplus for the year to over R10bn
Prices of cobalt and lithium have dropped drastically, but this is likely to be temporary
Guest-hosting a BBC radio show, the climate activist says she ignored Trump at the UN as he would not have listened to her anyway
SA thrash England by 107 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series
A most covetable, vintage-inspired tool watch befitting an action-packed lifestyle
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.