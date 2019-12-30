Markets

Iraq’s Nassiriya oilfield resumes production after protest action

30 December 2019 - 16:40 Aref Mohammed
Iraqi demonstrators in Nassiriya, Iraq November 29 2019. Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER ARCHIVES
Iraqi demonstrators in Nassiriya, Iraq November 29 2019. Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER ARCHIVES

Basra — Operations resumed at Iraq’s southern Nassiriya oilfield on Monday, the oil ministry said, but it will take up to two days for output to be fully restored, two oil sources said.

Protesters broke into the oilfield, which produces 80,000-85,000 barrels of oil per day, on Saturday and forced employees to cut off electricity from its control station, taking it offline.

The incident marked the first time protesters have shut an entire oilfield, though they have blocked entrances to refineries and ports in the past.

It did not affect Iraq’s exports, the oil ministry said on Sunday, adding it would use additional output from southern oilfields in Basra to make up for the missing shipments.

Mass protests have gripped Iraq since October 1 and protesters, most of them young, are demanding an overhaul of a political system they see as corrupt and keeping most Iraqis in poverty. More than 450 people have been killed.

Protesters are demanding the appointment of a premier with no party affiliation and the removal of the entire ruling elite seen as enriching itself off the state and serving foreign powers — above all Iran — as many Iraqis languish in poverty without jobs, healthcare or education.

Reuters

Rules to clean up shipping pollution face enforcement bars

Countries home to about 15% of the world’s oil-refining capacity have so far failed to sign up to the pact
World
1 week ago

Oil prices hit three-month highs on US-China trade deal hopes

Middle East tensions and a decrease in US crude stockpiles also supported oil prices
Markets
10 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.