Market data — December 24 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The enchanting fairy tale refers to water having memory, something homeopaths do too, despite all scientific evidence, writes Ariel Procaccia
Dalindyebo has been released on parole after serving a minimum sentence
Former Joburg mayor sets out his stall in the political landscape, calling on supporters to back his campaign
David Calhoun was chair of Caterpillar after its officers were raided headed a GE division that included airplane engines after 9/11
Reducing public-sector wage growth is the only policy option that can offset reduced revenues according to the Institute of International Finance
Prices of cobalt and lithium have dropped drastically, but this is likely to be temporary
Seven soldiers and 80 jihadists were also killed in the double attack on a military base
Ticket sales make up for extra costs from measures to combat expected rising heat
From the latest car and book releases to health and travel advice, here are some of the most-read articles from the Life section
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.