Market data — December 23 2019

Russia says its co-operation with Opec supply cuts are to continue as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait move to restore neutral zone oilfields output
The enchanting fairy tale refers to water having memory, something homeopaths do too, despite all scientific evidence, writes Ariel Procaccia
The prescribed state interest is provided for in the draft Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill, gazetted on Tuesday
Former Joburg mayor sets out his stall in the political landscape, calling on supporters to back his campaign
David Calhoun was chair of Caterpillar after its officers were raided headed a GE division that included airplane engines after 9/11
Reducing public-sector wage growth is the only policy option that can offset reduced revenues according to the Institute of International Finance
Prices of cobalt and lithium have dropped drastically, but this is likely to be temporary
There were chaotic scenes as protesters hurled objects at police, who retaliated with pepper spray, in luxury malls and hotels
Ticket sales make up for extra costs from measures to combat expected rising heat
Scores of US animal owners are putting them on a plant-based diet in their effort to reduce global meat consumption
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.