Markets

Rand softens a little as market liquidity increases

Volatility may pick up as volumes decline, with analysts noting the rand is brushing off negative news domestically

19 December 2019 - 14:02 Lindiwe Tsobo
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand was a little weaker on Thursday afternoon, with analysts noting that the local currency is trading resiliently despite negative domestic news.

Ratings agency Fitch Ratings on Wednesday decided to keep SA’s sovereign rating at one notch below junk with a negative outlook. Global markets were also not not showing much reaction to the impeachment of the US President Donald Trump. 

The rand continues to perform resiliently, apparently ignoring various local factors that could potentially have weighed on it, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts in a  note.

The dollar was little moved after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump, given the likelihood that he will be acquitted once the vote goes to the Senate.

The UK will publish retail sales later on Thursdya, while the Bank of England is set to release its interest rate decision. 

At 1.13pm, the rand was 0.17% weaker at R14.336/$, 0.36% down at R15.9626/€ and 0.31% softer at R18.777/£. The euro strengthened 0.18% to $1.1135.

TsoboL@businesslive.co.za

World markets steady as Brexit concern ends gains

European stock markets were mixed at the open as the pound stabilises after its biggest decline in a year
Markets
1 day ago

JSE led higher by Naspers as global risks persist

Markets are waiting for details on the US-China trade deal, Brexit developments, as well as the possible impeachment of Donald Trump
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Asian markets lose ground as investors gear up for break

Markets

Emerging markets and the many pitfalls to avoid in 2020

Markets

Price of gold lifts after Donald Trump’s impeachment

Markets

JSE could weaken on Thursday as holiday looms

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.