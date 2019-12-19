Market data — December 19 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
More important is understanding how the machinery of the economy works
New state infrastructure company to emerge from union of signal distributor and Broadband Infraco
Former Joburg mayor sets out his stall in the political landscape, calling on supporters to back his campaign
Pickup in supply expected to ease a global crunch, Australian government reports
The ratings agency sounds a warning on SA's low growth, rising government debt and crisis-stricken Eskom
Prices of cobalt and lithium have dropped drastically, but this is likely to be temporary
Britain's finance minister is likely to announce that former Bank of England deputy governor Bailey will replace Mark Carney, FT reports
Western Province’s call for the Cricket SA board to be replaced with an interim structure has the backing of all the big provinces
An eclectic mix from decor to drinks, these are our favourites that will make the perfect gift this festive season!
