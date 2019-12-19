JSE remains flat amid declining volumes

The JSE was little changed on Thursday afternoon, with Asian and European markets mixed amid declining volumes as traders leave their desks for the December holidays.

Markets are watching for the Bank of England's interest-rate decision later on Thursday, but no change in rates is expected.

Investors are closely watching the impeachment proceedings of US President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of congress; however, there is still no significant market movement reaction expected as it is widely believed that the Republican-controlled Senate will not vote to remove Trump from office.

The European markets are still taking a knock over concerns about a no-deal Brexit after prime minister Boris Johnson vowed to block an extension of the EU trade talks beyond 2020.

“Traders also await a Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting later on Thursday. No change in policy is expected, but the meeting could pose further downside risks for sterling if more policymakers swing to the dovish camp and vote for an interest-rate cut,” Reuters reported.

At 13.13pm the all share was flat at 57,740 points while the top 40 was little changed.

Gold was down 0.11% to $1,473.71/oz while platinum had lost 0.72% to $927.38/oz. Brent crude was up 0.18% to $66.24 a barrel.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite was flat, while the Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.3%.

Diversified miner Glencore added 0.96% to R44.28.

AngloGold Ashanti gained 3.08% to R287.89, having said earlier that its Obuasi mine in Ghana had restarted production.

