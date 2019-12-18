Markets

JSE could be subdued on Wednesday as market eyes ongoing risks

Renewed fears over Brexit, lack of details about the US-China trade war and the possible impeachment of Donald Trump could weigh on equities

18 December 2019 - 07:10 karl gernetzky
Picture: MICHAEL BRATT
Picture: MICHAEL BRATT

The JSE may take its lead from subdued Asian markets on Wednesday morning, as volumes slow due to looming holidays and as various political and economic risks persist.

The pound has come under pressure after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated he did not want an extension of the transition period past December 31 2020 — increasing the chances of a no-deal Brexit.

Fresh off the back of a commanding electoral victory, this could be a smart move by Johnson in seeking to bring the EU to the table, as he has a strong mandate and a better negotiating position, said National Australia Bank analyst Rodrigo Catril in a note.

“The move suggest [the pound’s] path in 2020 looks set to be a volatile one, a hard Brexit cannot be ruled out, but the probability of a positive Brexit resolution has also increased,” said Catril.

Markets are also waiting for further details regarding a partial trade deal reached between the US and China, while there is a strong possibility that US President Donald Trump will be impeached by the House of Representatives later on Wednesday.

The impeachment is likely to be blocked by the Senate, and the issue has not had a major effect on markets yet, though analysts have noted it has increased uncertainty, including regarding the future of the US-China trade war.

In morning trade, Asian markets were subdued, though Japan’s Nikkei had added 0.47%.

Gold and platinum were $1,476.50 an ounce and $926.75 an ounce respectively. Brent crude was little changed at $65.78 a barrel.

The rand was a little firmer at R14.4143 a dollar, while remaining flat against the pound and the euro.

Little is scheduled on the local corporate economic diary on Wednesday, with the focus remaining on global events.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — December 17 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
9 hours ago

JSE buoyant as US and China close in on deal

Local stocks follow gains by Asian counterparts overnight
Markets
13 hours ago

Pound shrivels in the face of Johnson’s Brexit law

Sterling falls nearly 2% below Thursday and Friday’s post-election highs
Markets
13 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Palladium scales new high at $2,000

Markets

European stocks drop on Boris Johnson’s new Brexit deadline

Markets

Oil edges up on US-China deal and Opec+ supply cuts

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.