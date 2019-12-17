Markets

WATCH: Stock Pick — Distell

Independent analyst Liston Meintjes chose Distell as his stock pick of the day

17 December 2019 - 10:33 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/FORTYFORKS
Picture: 123RF/FORTYFORKS

Independent analyst Liston Meintjes chose Distell as his stock pick of the day.

“I'm choosing a very unusual one today called Distell. The reason I say that is because they import a lot of whisky and other liqueur and if the rand is a bit strong it makes it cheaper and easier for them to import, and I just think they are going to do reasonably well in the future, just based on that.

“I also think that there are other parts of the business that will do reasonably well for them. Their valuation to me has improved although they did not go up in the last year or so.”

