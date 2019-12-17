Markets

Palladium scales new high at $2,000

Tighter emissions rules stoke demand, while supply cannot keep up

17 December 2019 - 16:39 Eileen Soreng
UPDATED 17 December 2019 - 20:00
Picture: 123RF/ALEX MX
Picture: 123RF/ALEX MX

Singapore/London — Palladium rose above $2,000/oz for the first time on Tuesday, extending a powerful annual advance driven by a sustained global deficit.

The platinum group metal (PGM) has gained 57% this year, with market watchers saying the shortfall will be hard to fill. That’s great news for producers of the metal, which is used mainly in autocatalysts.

Shares in top miner Norilsk Nickel have gained 51% in 2019. The effect has been even more dramatic for SA platinum producers, which dig up palladium alongside their primary metal, platinum. The FTSE/JSE Africa platinum mining index has tripled this year, its annual gain.

Higher prices don’t affect carmakers too much, because palladium is only a small part of the overall production cost, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. “The mining companies and speculators both reap the reward from the continued surge,” he said.

Spot palladium climbed as much as 1.1% to $2,000.35/oz on Tuesday, before paring gains to trade little changed at $1,976.68 early in New York.

Palladium has surged to unprecedented levels in 2019 as tighter emissions rules spurred demand, while supply has not yet been able to respond. Citigroup forecasts the move upward now has the potential to hit $2,500 in the first half of next year. Power outages in SA hurt mine operations in December, fuelling gains.

“In most cases, the cure for high prices is high prices, but not for palladium,” Tai Wong at BMO Capital Markets, said before the $2,000 level was taken out. That refers to the notion in raw materials that a rally induces fresh output, triggering the conditions that then roll back the advance.

“There doesn’t seem to be any new, ready supply at any reasonable price,” Wong said. “So, it could continue to move higher from here, though perhaps with more volatility.”

Many raw materials gained this week after the breakthrough between the US and China to forge an initial trade agreement, bolstering prospects for global economic growth and automotive demand. Other precious metals edged higher on Tuesday, with spot gold adding 0.2% to $1,479.31/oz.

Bloomberg

Palladium tops $2,000 an ounce as deficit drives price higher

Market watchers say the sustained global shortfall will be hard to fill
Markets
16 hours ago

Palladium barrels towards $2,000 as SA power cuts add to supply concerns

Mining disruptions in SA add to supply concerns, tightening a market already hobbled by a persistent deficit
Markets
1 day ago

Gold prices stay in tight range after trade deal

A lack of concrete details about the interim US-China trade deal is keeping investors from making firm bets
Markets
18 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Oil edges up on US-China deal and Opec+ supply cuts

Markets

Rand steady as Brexit fears again shake the pound

Markets

Gold prices stay in tight range after trade deal

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.