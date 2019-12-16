Markets

Palladium barrels towards $2,000 as SA power cuts add to supply concerns

Citigroup sees the precious metal hitting $2,500/oz in 2020

16 December 2019 - 19:37 Ranjeetha Pakiam
Palladium. 123RF/ALEXMX
Palladium. 123RF/ALEXMX

Singapore — Palladium’s blistering rally shows no sign yet of cooling off as records tumble: the precious metal advanced to the highest ever on Friday as it climbed for an unprecedented 16th day. Sister metal platinum fell.

Prices are now barrelling towards $2,000/oz as mining disruptions in SA, a major producer of the precious metal, add to supply concerns, tightening a market already hobbled by a persistent deficit.

Palladium is headed for a seventh quarterly climb as demand for the metal used in autocatalysts has been strengthened by tighter emissions rules, with Citigroup forecasting it could hit $2,500 an ounce in 2020.

In SA, rolling blackouts have hurt miners’ operations after state utility Eskom announced record power cuts. Spot palladium climbed as much as 1.3% to $1,965.82/oz, while platinum headed south, dropping as much as 1.8%.

Morgan Stanley said in an outlook that it sees a large deficit for the former, and continued surplus in the latter.

There is  a good chance that palladium will touch $2,020 before 2020, said Jonathan Butler, precious metals strategist at Mitsubishi Corporation UK said. “SA electricity supply concerns have helped palladium, together with still strong physical demand,” he said.

Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said while it seems that “nothing can slow palladium” and “even though we regard the steep price rise as exaggerated, there is no end in sight to the rally”.

Bloomberg

Eskom helps push palladium to a 15th day of gains

With SA mines closing due to load-shedding, the metal is leaving gold in the dust
Markets
4 days ago

Palladium soars to $1,900/oz after SA mines halt operations

Palladium may even go higher, one analyst says, as load-shedding persists in SA
Markets
6 days ago

North American Palladium shareholders back Implats deal

The R11bn all-cash offer from SA’s Impala Platinum has won overwhelming support from Canada’s palladium miner
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Implats finalises take over of Canadian miner for R11bn

Companies / Mining

Eskom helps push palladium to a 15th day of gains

Markets

Palladium soars to $1,900/oz after SA mines halt operations

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.