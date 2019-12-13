Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks AB InBev and Anglo American
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital talk to Business Day TV
13 December 2019 - 13:01
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose AB InBev as his stock pick of the day and Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital chose Anglo American.
Combrinck said: “Second time going with AB InBev, they are down from the last time that I chose them. It’s an emerging market play, so if emerging markets recover so will the stock.”
Redelinghuys said: “I’m going to go with Anglo American for technical reasons. A positive news flow around the straight wall negotiations and that kind of stuff can really be good for commodities, particularly in the very short term.”
