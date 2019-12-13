Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks AB InBev and Anglo American

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital talk to Business Day TV

13 December 2019 - 13:01 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/GEERT VANDEN WIJNGAERT
Picture: BLOOMBERG/GEERT VANDEN WIJNGAERT

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose AB InBev as his stock pick of the day and Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital chose Anglo American.

Combrinck said: “Second time going with AB InBev, they are down from the last time that I chose them. It’s an emerging market play, so if emerging markets recover so will the stock.”

Redelinghuys said: “I’m going to go with Anglo American for technical reasons. A positive news flow around the straight wall negotiations and that kind of stuff can really be good for commodities, particularly in the very short term.”

Or listen to the full audio:

ubscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

WATCH: Stock pick — AB InBev

Independent analyst Liston Meintjes talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 week ago

Economy: Light amid the gloom

The economy may look grim but analysts say now is not the time to go into hibernation
Companies
1 week ago

Boost your index tracker fund

With an impressive overall performance in its nearly 30 years on the market, all SA investors should at least consider Orbis
Companies
1 week ago

De Beers to mine one-million carats less than previously forecast in 2020-2021

That will decrease the pace of De Beers's expansion as an oversupply of rough diamonds weighs on the industry
Companies
2 days ago

Mines close for a second day due to load-shedding

Companies are concerned about safety due to uncertainty about power supply
Companies
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Companies going green not in Eskom’s best interest

The government is not keen to allow third parties to generate their own energy as it will accelerate Eskom’s death spiral
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.