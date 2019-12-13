WATCH: Stock picks AB InBev and Anglo American

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose AB InBev as his stock pick of the day and Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital chose Anglo American.

Combrinck said: “Second time going with AB InBev, they are down from the last time that I chose them. It’s an emerging market play, so if emerging markets recover so will the stock.”

Redelinghuys said: “I’m going to go with Anglo American for technical reasons. A positive news flow around the straight wall negotiations and that kind of stuff can really be good for commodities, particularly in the very short term.”