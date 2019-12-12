Market data — December 12 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Data analytics company Palantir delays IPO as revenue spike fails to be accompanied by profits
Banks and Competition Commission appeal tribunal’s ruling on showing harm to SA
DA has indicated it plans to contest the decision of the provincial government to place Tshwane under administration
The Minerals Council SA urges speedy regulatory change to free up the mining industry's power generation plans as Eskom struggles
Poor mining and trade activity data, and slowing producer inflation, highlighted difficult business conditions and flagging demand
Why Phillip Morris is moving to alternative smoking products, and using Tinder to help
While a majority will allow Johnson to lead the UK out of the club it first joined in 1973, Brexit is far from over
There is still space in SA football for Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach says
Replacement skin, livers and bladders are on the horizon.
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.