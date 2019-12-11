WATCH: Stock picks — Sanlam and Metrofile

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Sanlam as his stock pick of the day and Simon Brown from Just One Lap chose Metrofile.

Nair said: “I’m going with Sanlam, it’s one of those companies that have been sold down, just on negative sentiment. This is a quality business, have a look at their operational update from a few weeks ago, they are growing strongly, double the rate of inflation on volumes.”

Brown said: “Metrofile, I own it and there is a simple play, they announced a potential takeover in October and yesterday it came out at R330 and we’ll still potentially get a dividend for December.”