Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Sanlam and Metrofile

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Simon Brown from Just One Lap talk to Business Day TV

11 December 2019 - 12:24 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Sanlam as his stock pick of the day and Simon Brown from Just One Lap chose Metrofile.

Nair said: “I’m going with Sanlam, it’s one of those companies that have been sold down, just on negative sentiment. This is a quality business, have a look at their operational update from a few weeks ago, they are growing strongly, double the rate of inflation on volumes.”

Brown said: “Metrofile, I own it and there is a simple play, they announced a potential takeover in October and yesterday it came out at R330 and we’ll still potentially get a dividend for December.”

