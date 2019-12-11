Market data — December 11 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The president is making unwise promises he might not be allowed to keep
COO Jan Oberholzer says person had a very good understanding of the operations of a power station
DA has indicated it plans to contest the decision of the provincial government to place Tshwane under administration
Former manager Ed Pierson links software fault with ‘chaotic and alarming state’ inside Boeing’s factory
Small business owners count the cost of crippling power cuts across SA this week
Why Phillip Morris is moving to alternative smoking products, and using Tinder to help
YouGov poll cuts its forecast for Johnson’s likely parliamentary majority by more than half to 28 seats
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges players to excel in every match ahead of Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar
Along with a range-wide restyle, the R model gets a power boost and chassis tweak
