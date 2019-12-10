WATCH: Stock picks — Investec and AECI

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Investec as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeder from PSG Wealth Sandton chose AECI.

Kunze said: “Investec is spinning off the asset management arms in the first quarter next year.... Investec is trading under 10 PE with a nice dividend yield.”

Reeder said: “AECI, first of all, technical because they’ve gone to about R108 today so that’s a new 52-week high.”