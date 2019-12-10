Markets

Oil slips again as slowing demand trumps Opec cuts

However, Gazprom says the output cuts will support prices at $55-$65 a barrel in the first quarter of 2020

10 December 2019 - 12:43 Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Roslan Khasawneh
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

London/Singapore — Oil prices slipped for a second straight session on Tuesday as a slowing global demand outlook outweighed oil cartel Opec’s deal with associated producers last week to deepen output cuts in 2020.

Brent crude was down 17c, or 0.3%, at $64.08 a barrel by 9.54am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil was down 21c, or 0.4%, lower at $58.81 a barrel. The benchmarks fell 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, on Monday.

Last week, Opec and associated producers like Russia agreed to deepen output cuts from 1.2-million barrels per day (bpd) to 1.7-million bpd to support prices. However, crude prices have fallen this week as a December 15 deadline for the next round of US tariffs on Chinese imports loomed over markets.

“Now with Opec+ meetings out of the way, the market will likely focus back on trade talk developments, particularly with the December 15 deadline fast approaching,” ING analyst Warren Patterson said.

US President Donald Trump does not want to implement the next round of tariffs, US agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue said on Monday — but he wants “movement” from China to avoid them.

Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM said further US tariffs on Chinese goods “will have a tangible impact both on commodities and equities, at least in the immediate future”.

Data released on Sunday showed exports from China in November fell 1.1% from a year earlier, confounding expectations for a 1% rise in a Reuters poll.

The market is also on edge as a deadline looms over other events this week, with the British election on Thursday and US and European Central Bank (ECB) meetings.

Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said on Tuesday that a decision by Opec and its allies to cut output would help support oil prices at $55-$65 a barrel in the first quarter of 2020.

US crude oil inventories were expected to have dipped last week, while stocks of refined products were seen higher with petrol stocks set to rise for the fifth straight week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, is scheduled to release its data for the latest week at 9.30pm GMT on Tuesday, and the weekly EIA report is due at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Reuters

IN OTHER MARKETS ...

World markets down for second day over tariff fears

In the eurozone, Christine Lagarde holds her first meeting and news conference as ECB chief on Thursday
Markets
2 hours ago

Rand slips to almost two-week low as factory activity drops for fifth month

There could be more bad news ahead for manufacturing in the wake of latest Eskom load-shedding
Markets
3 hours ago

Asian shares slip as traders worry about looming tariff deadline

Equity markets tick down as investors wait for positive signs from US, UK and EU outcomes
Markets
6 hours ago

Gold holds steady amid worry about trade

The US Fed will meet on December 10-12 for an interest rate decision and investors are likely to focus on the outlook for next year and beyond
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Oil starts the week lower on disappointing Chinese export news

Markets

Oil dips as demand worries weigh on market

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.