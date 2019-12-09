Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — TFG
Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
09 December 2019 - 09:37
Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose TFG as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with TFG today. Look, the SA macro environment is tough and it is probably not going to improve any time soon going into 2020. TFG is probably being painted with the same brush as some of the other retailers but I would argue that TFG is potentially a bit more defensive geographically.”
Or listen to the full audio: