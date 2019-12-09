Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — TFG

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

09 December 2019 - 09:37 Business Day TV
Foschini. Picture: SUPPLIED
Foschini. Picture: SUPPLIED

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose TFG as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with TFG today. Look, the SA macro environment is tough and it is probably not going to improve any time soon going into 2020. TFG is probably being painted with the same brush as some of the other retailers but I would argue that TFG is potentially a bit more defensive geographically.”

Or listen to the full audio:

