Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — FirstRand and Novartis
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
05 December 2019 - 11:29
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose FirstRand as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Novartis.
McCurrie said: “I’m going with FirstRand, it just really symptomatic of all the SA shares and here specifically the banking shares.”
Shapiro said: “I’ve been looking at Novartis, and it’s probably one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies around, I like them lot because I like the new management, they are on an acquisition trail with some big acquisitions and I like the companies that are being bought.”
