Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — FirstRand and Novartis

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

05 December 2019 - 11:29 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose FirstRand as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Novartis.

McCurrie said: “I’m going with FirstRand, it just really symptomatic of all the SA shares and here specifically the banking shares.”

Shapiro said: “I’ve been looking at Novartis, and it’s probably one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies around, I like them lot because I like the new management, they are on an acquisition trail with some big acquisitions and I like the companies that are being bought.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

WATCH: What Aspen will do to reduce its debt

Aspen CEO Stephen Saad talks to Business Day TV to discuss its plans to sell its Japanese business to a division of Novartis
Companies
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Climate summit would be better with more substance

Talks will focus on technical issues, while the more serious issue of actual targets will come later
Opinion
1 day ago

Unlikely to see mining firms building Sandton skyscrapers

Who can pay for lawyers and experts within the company and from external firms, as laws and regulations became increasingly convoluted?
Companies
2 days ago

Treasury regulations on carbon offsets open door for proper planning

Offsets provide taxpayers with a cheaper alternative to paying carbon tax and will establish a carbon market in SA
National
1 day ago

RMH UNBUNDLING: Rupert’s Remgro rabbit

FirstRand’s unbundling is a game-changer for the stolid investment juggernaut
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.