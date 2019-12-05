WATCH: Stock picks — FirstRand and Novartis

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose FirstRand as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Novartis.

McCurrie said: “I’m going with FirstRand, it just really symptomatic of all the SA shares and here specifically the banking shares.”

Shapiro said: “I’ve been looking at Novartis, and it’s probably one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies around, I like them lot because I like the new management, they are on an acquisition trail with some big acquisitions and I like the companies that are being bought.”