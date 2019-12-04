Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — US corporate bond ETF and Quilter

Ian Cruickshanks from SA Institute of Race Relations and Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments talk to Business Day TV

04 December 2019 - 10:58 Business Day TV
Ian Cruickshanks from SA Institute of Race Relations chose an unlisted US corporate bond ETF as his stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments chose Quilter.

Cruickshanks said: “I believe that interest rates are going to come down so you need some sort of gearing aimed towards that. I also think that the rand is going to remain under pressure indefinitely so I’d look to investing in another market.”

Du Toit said: “I’m picking Quilter tonight. There has been a lot of a noise today about the trade or possibly the delay in the trade resolution between America and China, but you’ve also got the UK election next week and I think that post the election (we hope that it goes the way of the Conservative Party and not the Labor Party). But I think if it goes to the Conservative Party it will be positive and then we will start to see resolution of Brexit shortly thereafter.”

