Markets

Rand unmoved as fear of trade war dragging on weighs on risk assets

Meanwhile, the Standard Bank PMI fell to 48.6 points in November from 49.4 in the previous month

04 December 2019 - 10:40 Odwa Mjo
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was subdued on Wednesday morning as fears that the US-China trade war may spill into 2020 curbed investor appetite for riskier assets.

US President Donald Trump said that a trade deal could be completed only after the US presidential election in 2020, escalating concern about the effect that would have on the global economy.

At 10.10am, the rand was flat at R14.6407/$ after closing at R14.65/$ on Tuesday. It was little changed at R16.2188/€ while it weakened 0.23% to R19.0644/£. The euro was flat at $1.1078.

The R2030 government bond was slightly stronger, with the yield rising 1.5 basis points to 9.235%. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.

“The disappointment of yesterday’s [GDP] data will linger and is likely to be expressed in further back end underperformance. We only have the Standard Bank PMI on the local data front so global risk conditions will play a part in the days direction,” Sasfin fixed-income trader Alvin Chawasema said.

The Standard Bank purchasing managers’ index fell to 48.6 points in November from 49.4 in the previous month.

Gold was up 0.43% to $1,483.39/oz and 0.42% to $913.15. Brent crude added 0.2% to $61.12  a barrel.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Oil rises ahead of Opec-plus meeting

Larger-than-expected drop in US crude stockpiles helps to lift prices
Markets
4 hours ago

Gold close to one-month peak

Demand for safe-haven assets rises as hopes for US-China trade war resolution fade
Markets
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares slide after Trump hints at longer trade war

Markets

JSE set for pressure on Wednesday as trade war fears rise

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.