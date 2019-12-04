Markets

JSE set for pressure on Wednesday as trade war fears rise

04 December 2019 - 07:29 karl gernetzky
The JSE in Sandton. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/SUNDAY TIMES
The JSE in Sandton. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/SUNDAY TIMES

The JSE looks set to join a global sell-off of risk assets on Wednesday morning, with trade war issues again the dominant theme on global markets.

US President Donald Trump has poured cold water on hopes the world’s two largest economies are inching towards a partial deal, saying that the can may be kicked down the road until after the 2020 US elections.

The US has also threatened tariffs against France, in retaliation against a digital tax in that country.

This has served as a reality check for equity markets, said National Australia Bank analysts in a note, though this is not the first time Trump has suggested the US-China trade war issue could extend beyond next year’s elections.

Asian markets were sharply lower on Wednesday morning, in line with losses overnight in the US.

At 6.15am SA time Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 1.2%, while the Shanghai Composite had lost 0.34%.

Gold was up 0.15% to $1,479.20/oz, while platinum had risen 0.23% to $911.42. Brent crude was 0.46% up at $61.28 a barrel.

The rand was little changed at R14.64/$.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via its largest shareholder Naspers, was down 0.97%.

Locally, the Standard Bank purchasing managers’ index for November is due at 9.15am, amid gloom about SA’s economic prospects, after disappointing third-quarter GDP numbers on Tuesday.

Financial services group Sygnia is expected to report that headline earnings per share rose as much as 27% in its year to end-September.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE drops as global markets digest more trade news

The US says it may impose tariffs of up to 100% on $2.4bn worth of French imports including champagne, cheese and handbags
Markets
20 hours ago

Arqaam Capital follows long list of brokers disinvesting from SA

Dubai-based Arqaam Capital is the next firm to close its equity research capability in SAm following a long line of investment banks heading for the ...
Companies
9 hours ago

Bridgewater’s co-CEO Eileen Murray to leave hedge fund

David McCormick becomes the sole CEO from March 2020
Companies
10 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE drops amid renewed trade-war fears

Markets

Oil edges higher on extended Opec+ supply cut agreement

Markets

Markets mixed as US threatens France, Brazil and Argentina with tariffs

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.