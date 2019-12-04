Markets

JSE gains while investors mull over trade-war comments

US President Donald Trump says a trade deal between the US and China could be reached after the 2020 US election

04 December 2019 - 11:36 Odwa Mjo
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE entered its first day of gains this week with global markets mixed as investors pondered the latest reports in the US-China trade war.

President Donald Trump said that a trade deal between the US and China may be reached after the US presidential election in 2020.

“Trump seems to be playing hardball by saying that maybe it is best only to sign a deal after the 2020 elections. The next deadline in these talks is the US tariffs on China, scheduled to kick in on December 15. Will they be moved, will they be implemented or will some mini-deal be signed before then?” fund manager Vestact said in a note.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.23%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.25% and Japan's Nikkei 225 1.05%. 

In Europe, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% while France's CAC 40 added 0.54% and Germany's DAX 0.43%. 

At 10.57am, the JSE all share added 0.88% to 54,963.7 points and the top 40 0.96%.  Banks were up 1.49% and gold miners 3.08%. 

African Phoenix Investments climbed 4.17% to 75c. It said on Wednesday that it was looking into a merger with its new shareholder investment holding company, Zarclear.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Rand unmoved as fear of trade war dragging on weighs on risk assets

Meanwhile, the Standard Bank PMI fell to 48.6 points in November from 49.4 in the previous month
Markets
1 hour ago

Asian shares slide after Trump hints at longer trade war

Investors turn to safe havens as fresh US tariffs and threats darken the mood
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Oil rises ahead of Opec-plus meeting

Markets

Gold close to one-month peak

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.