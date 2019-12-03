WATCH: Stock picks — Roche and Standard Bank

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Roche as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smith from NeFG Fund Management chose Standard Bank.

Fisher said: “I’m going for Roche, a Swiss-based company headquartered in Basel, listed in Switzerland. It is a diagnostics and prescription pharmaceutical company, they sell drugs for anaemia, anti-coagulation therapy, leukaemia — you name it.”

Smith said: “I just think you buy stuff when nobody else wants [it], that is certainly the case with Standard Bank as it falls into that category at the moment.”