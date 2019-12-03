Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Roche and Standard Bank
Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Roche and Gerbrand Smith from NeFG Fund Management talk to Business Day TV
03 December 2019 - 11:32
Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Roche as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smith from NeFG Fund Management chose Standard Bank.
Fisher said: “I’m going for Roche, a Swiss-based company headquartered in Basel, listed in Switzerland. It is a diagnostics and prescription pharmaceutical company, they sell drugs for anaemia, anti-coagulation therapy, leukaemia — you name it.”
Smith said: “I just think you buy stuff when nobody else wants [it], that is certainly the case with Standard Bank as it falls into that category at the moment.”
Or listen to the full audio: