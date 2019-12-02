Markets

Strong dollar dents gold

An unexpected expansion in factory activity during November in China also spurred investors into equity markets and reduced the interest in safe-haven bullion

02 December 2019 - 07:28 Sumita Layek
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Monday as investors turned to riskier assets on signs of economic growth after reports of an expanding Chinese factory sector and a rising dollar reduced demand.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,459.23 per ounce by 5.32 SA time. Prices earlier touched their highest since November 22. US gold futures shed 0.5% to $1,465.30.

“A slightly stronger dollar has weighed on investor appetite for gold, as well as some slightly more positive data, so this is causing gold to drift a little bit lower,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

An unexpected expansion in factory activity during November in China, the world’s second-largest economy and biggest gold user, spurred investors into equity markets and reduced the interest in safe-haven bullion.

This followed official government data on Saturday that also showed an expansion. Investor demand for gold was further pressured by the rising dollar, which makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The uncertainty about a resolution to the 17-month-old trade dispute between the US and China has supported gold, with reports that a preliminary agreement has now stalled because of US legislation supporting protesters in Hong Kong and Chinese demands that the US roll back its tariffs as part of a first phase deal.

“Nothing particularly has really changed [on the trade front] from last week, the market remains in the dark about how things will progress. Investor appetite for gold is just waning a little bit on lack of direction,” Hynes said.

Gold has risen more than 13% this year mainly due to the trade dispute driving demand for safe assets.

“The fundamentals are still quite supportive; this lull is not going to last too much longer. Maybe into year-end we will see gold prices recommit the uptrend we saw earlier this year,” Hynes said, adding until then gold will trade at $1,450-$1,500.

Silver fell 0.6% to $16.92 per ounce, platinum shed 0.4% to $896.72 and palladium was down 0.1% to $1,840.09. 

Reuters

Positive Chinese data could boost JSE on Monday

A Chinese manufacturing purchasing managers’ index unexpectedly rose in November, boosting Asian markets, although gold miners could suffer
Markets
3 hours ago

Market data — November 29 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
12 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold set for biggest monthly decline in three years

Markets

Positive Chinese data could boost JSE on Monday

Markets

Gold benefits from growing doubt about trade deal

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.