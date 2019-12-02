Market data — December 2 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Never before in the history of the sport in SA has there been so much discord
Industry welcomes relaxation of environmental clauses but sees red over sections on labour
An announcement about the future of e-tolls may take place on Thursday
Jonathan Broomberg appointed CEO of the division, which has a presence in the US, China and Australia
The government is working to rein in troubled SOEs and public sector wages, but economists say greater urgency is needed
Business Day Spotlight talks about the physical networks that need to be in place for online retailers to fulfil orders
Bloomberg editor-in-chief says the news organisation will continue to cover the Trump campaign fairly
Reports link Pochettino to jobs at Arsenal, Man United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich
At a loss for what to cook during the festive season? We’ve rounded up some cookbooks for inspiration
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.