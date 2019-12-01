Market data — November 29 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Zondo inquiry shows giving gifts is a lubricant of business negotiations, making dishonesty the way of doing business
Department of public enterprises says the airline is determined to remain open for business
An announcement about the future of e-tolls may take place on Thursday
Investors also question exorbitant cost of the transaction, which amounts to more than R1bn
In the first quarter of 2019 unsecured credit rose 10.5% compared to asset backed borrowing such as mortgages which rose by 4.9% in the same period.
Business Day Spotlight talks about the physical networks that need to be in place for online retailers to fulfil orders
Calls for Joseph Muscat to quit follow the car bomb killing of anticorruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017
Netball Proteas went into the match in danger of suffering the embarrassment of being whitewashed at home‚ but they recovered in style from two successive defeats
In sport, the game is being fought in two places: on the field and in the athlete’s head, writes Devlin Brown
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.