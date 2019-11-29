WATCH: Stock pick — Bidcorp

Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital chose Bidcorp as his stock pick of the day.

“In the current environment I’m fairly bearish on the currency, I'm fairly bearish on SA economy. I think we have a lot of headwinds, despite the optimism and some of the things we and the government seem to be doing. I think it’s going to take a while before we see the economy turn around and so I’m always in favour of businesses that have international consumer play.”