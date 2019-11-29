Markets

News Leader

WATCH: Stock pick — Bidcorp

Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

29 November 2019 - 11:21 Business Day TV
Image: FOODANDMORE/123RF

Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital chose Bidcorp as his stock pick of the day.

“In the current environment I’m fairly bearish on the currency, I'm fairly bearish on SA economy. I think we have a lot of headwinds, despite the optimism and some of the things we and the government seem to be doing. I think it’s going to take a while before we see the economy turn around and so I’m always in favour of businesses that have international consumer play.”

