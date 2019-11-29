Rand steady as Thanksgiving subdues activity

The rand was steady against major global currencies on Friday morning, with activity continuing to be subdued to the closure of US markets on Thursday.

Liquidity volumes continue to be thin on Friday, with few major global data releases due, and as markets wait for further US-China trade war developments, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Mpho Tsebe.

US President Donald Trump has approved a bill supporting human rights in Hong Kong, and investors are waiting for a response from Beijing.

At 10am on Friday, the rand was 0.17% firmer at R14.6775/$, 0.16% up at R16.1624/€ and 0.14% up at R18.9581/£.

The euro was little changed at $1.1012.

