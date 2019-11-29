Markets

Rand steady as Thanksgiving subdues activity

US markets were closed on Thursday for the holiday, with markets continuing to monitor developments in the US-China trade war

29 November 2019 - 10:42 karl gernetzky
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS

The rand was steady against major global currencies on Friday morning, with activity continuing to be subdued to the closure of US markets on Thursday.

Liquidity volumes continue to be thin on Friday, with few major global data releases due, and as markets wait for further US-China trade war developments, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Mpho Tsebe.

US President Donald Trump has approved a bill supporting human rights in Hong Kong, and investors are waiting for a response from Beijing.

At 10am on Friday, the rand was 0.17% firmer at R14.6775/$, 0.16% up at R16.1624/€ and 0.14% up at R18.9581/£.

The euro was little changed at $1.1012.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Gold on track for worst month in three years

Prices are down almost 4% in November as concerns about a US-China trade deal lift demand for riskier assets and the dollar
Markets
3 hours ago

Equities waver as hope of imminent end to US-China trade war fades

Asian markets slide on fears of China’s response to a new US law backing Hong Kong protesters
Markets
3 hours ago

Oil is hardly changed in muted Thanksgiving trade

Prices remain steady ahead of Opec production cut meeting next week
Markets
3 hours ago

Market Data — November 28 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
15 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Rand weakens ahead of Eskom results

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls on resurgence in trade-war fears

Markets

Rand muted as markets monitor US-China trade war

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.