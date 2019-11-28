Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Investec and Tencent

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

28 November 2019 - 11:45 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Investec as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Tencent.

Kunze said: “I’m going to pick Investec today, we like the stock as a house and we like what they are doing.”

McCurrie said: “I’m going back to on a pick from not that long ago, I’m going for Tencent simply because I read the management statement that they made and they are actually very bullish.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Growthpoint gets green light for debut in UK convenience centres

Capital & Regional shareholders give overwhelming approval for takeover
Companies
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE drops as markets await progress in trade talks

The leading business cycle indicator fell to 103.2 in September from 103.8 in August, according to data from the Reserve Bank
Markets
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data to underscore SA’s bleak picture

Data releases begin with barometers on business confidence that could show further deterioration
Economy
3 days ago

Alibaba shares rocket as it looks likely to outgun rival Tencent

The internet giant's Hong Kong listing saw demand surpassed supply by several times and more shares were allocated to small investors
Companies
2 days ago

Naspers, Prosus deal puts capped indices in spotlight

Stock exchange operator proposes that companies’ weighting on capped Swix all share index be jointly restricted at 10%
Companies
3 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: Big data and AI could open credit doors for informal sector

Absence of formal lending makes it impossible for many people to enter the market, or forces them to do so at expensive rates
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.