Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Investec and Tencent
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
28 November 2019 - 11:45
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Investec as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Tencent.
Kunze said: “I’m going to pick Investec today, we like the stock as a house and we like what they are doing.”
McCurrie said: “I’m going back to on a pick from not that long ago, I’m going for Tencent simply because I read the management statement that they made and they are actually very bullish.”
