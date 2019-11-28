Markets

Rand weakens ahead of Eskom results

Realised volumes are likely to remain low for the remainder of the week as US markets close for Thanksgiving, Standard Bank’s Warrick Butler says

28 November 2019 - 10:42 Odwa Mjo
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was weaker on Thursday morning as investors await Eskom's interim results later in the day.

Markets will be watching the power utility's financial results amid concerns that the debt-ridden state-owned enterprise  poses a threat to SA's credit rating.

Sasfin fixed-income trader Alvin Chawasema said, “We aren’t expecting trading conditions to change materially,” but that Eskom's financial results have the potential to “append the status quo.”

At 10am, the R2030 government bond was weaker with the yield rising 4.5 basis points to 9.215%. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.

The rand weakened 0.18% to R14.7835/$, 0.25% to R16.2778/€ and 0.39% to R19.1311/£. The euro had firmed 0.12% to $1.1011.

Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler said realised volumes would be likely to remain low for the remainder of the week as US markets close for Thanksgiving.

Gold was up 0.24% to $1,457.71/oz while platinum lost 0.26% to $898.82.  

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Gold benefits from growing doubt about trade deal

US-China tensions over Hong Kong nudge investors towards safe haven
Markets
3 hours ago

Asian shares falter amid Hong Kong tensions

New US law backing pro-democracy activists in the city has angered China
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Oil dips as US stocks increase and output hits a record high

Markets

JSE could get a boost from Naspers on Thursday

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.